Industry leader acquires Bedfordshire survey company

A FIRM of surveyors based in Bedfordshire has become part of the UK’s largest engineering surveying company.

Kempston Surveys has been acquired by Survey Solutions which is broadening its geographical presence in the UK with the addition of established businesses.

Since it was established in 2007, Kempston Surveys has earned an excellent reputation within the Bedfordshire area for quality and client care. The acquisition is already resulting in an expansion of the team, now comprising eight people.

Survey Solutions has also just completed the acquisition of a second business, Survey Systems in Manchester.

These latest developments increase Survey Solutions’ national reach to nine offices located from Scotland to Somerset. The acquisitions also increase the headcount to around 160 people.

Started in 1998 by current chief executive James Cooper pictured, Survey Solutions has established itself as one of the fastest growing, largest and most diverse engineering survey companies in the UK.

Mr Cooper said: “I am delighted and proud to welcome both Kempton Surveys and Survey Systems to our company. Our growth strategy has always been to focus on surveying companies which share our company ethos and who can help us grow our national presence.

“Both these businesses are established and respected, with excellent teams of professionals and are a perfect fit in terms of expanding our operations. I am looking forward to working closely with them both in the future.”

