‘I am determined to ensure voters and citizens of tomorrow understand how vital their participation is in our democracy’

TOMORROW (Sunday) sees the start of UK Parliament Week, a nationwide conversation about democracy, people power and making change happen.

The event runs until November 7 and aims to engage UK residents with their Parliament, explores what it means to them and empowers them to get involved.

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart has called on constituents around the country to take part. “As the MP for Milton Keynes South, I welcome the involvement of people in MK during UK Parliament Week 2020,” he said.

“I am determined to ensure that our voters and citizens of tomorrow understand how vital their participation is in our democracy and I’m excited to see so many organisations, schools, and local groups taking part.”

This year marks ten years of UK Parliament Week. It is an opportunity, Mr Stewart added, to be part of a thriving democracy and look ahead to the next ten years, consider the issues that are important to you and how you can work with UK Parliament to bring about change.

Community groups, local organisations and schools representing every constituency across the United Kingdom have already signed up to be part of the conversation.

David Clark, head of education and engagement at UK Parliament, said: “There are many exciting activities taking place for this year’s UK Parliament Week, including those happening inMilton Keynes South.

“Organisations, local community groups and schools acrossMilton Keyneshave a chance to get empowered and have their say on issues they care about the most. Change starts with you and UK Parliament Week is a great way to learn how you can make a difference.”

Those who sign up for UK Parliament Week will be sent a free kit packed with resources, including a booklet, bunting, a ballot box, a poster, stickers and more, which can be tailored for different organisations.