HR firm continues expansion with fourth acquisition

THE ACQUISITION of a consultancy in Worcester is the fourth in six years for a fast-expanding human resources specialist.

HR Solutions has completed the purchase of Cherington HR. It follows similar deals for Milton Keynes-based Crispin Rhodes last year, HR Services (UK) in 2017 and a merger with Business Human Resources Solutions in 2015.

The move extends HR Solutions’ reach across the Midlands, said chief executive Greg Guilford pictured above with Cherington HR managing director Helen Astill.

“I am really excited about the addition of Cherington HR as Helen Astill is an exceptional HR professional and we are keen to have her as part of our growing team,” Mr Guilford added.

“Cherington HR has a strong client base, and we are looking forward to continuing to provide excellent HR support to them as part of HR Solutions.”

Cherington HR clients will now benefit from a wider service offering and additional experienced staff.

Ms Astill said: “I am delighted to be joining HR Solutions. They share the passion for service excellence that has been at the heart of Cherington HR’s success and feedback from my clients on the news of this change has been overwhelmingly positive.”