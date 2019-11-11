Hotel owners plan major refurbishment after securing funding package

THE OWNERS of the historic Woodland Manor hotel near Bedford are planning to transform the 18th-century building after securing a six-figure funding package.

Meadow Brown Restaurants, a family-owned business based in Peterborough, took over the hotel at Clapham, north of Bedford, last year. Now the company’s founders husband and wife Raj and Neera Regmi are planning a major modernisation programme to increase turnover by 25% and establish the building as a modern hotel, conference, wedding and events venue.

Meadow Brown secured the funding deal with HSBC. Mr Regmi said: “When we took over the reins in 2018, we had every confidence in building the venue’s reputation as a beautiful wedding and events venue. The funding from HSBC UK has allowed us to make subtle changes to the internal look and feel of the manor, improve the menu and build better links with the local community.”

The hotel hosted 30 weddings and intends to welcome at least 90 next year once the refurbishment is complete.

Paul Armstrong, business banking director for HSBC UK East Midlands, said: “Raj and Neera have great plans in place for Woodland Manor. With the UK wedding industry worth a staggering £10 billion, the support will help the team maximise return on this area of the business, realise their growth ambitions, build their customer base and add another successful business to the Meadow Brown portfolio.”

Woodland Manor Hotel was used as a guest house and hospital for the Ministry of Supply after World War II before being used as research establishment and eventually becoming a hotel in 1973. Today, the hotel offers 23 bedrooms, a bar, restaurant and events facilities.