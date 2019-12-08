Hospitality operator unveils plan for lakeside hotel

HOTEL operator Whitbread has submitted plans for a new Premier Inn hotel and restaurant at Willen Lake.

The company wants to build a 120-bedroom hotel and a 200-cover restaurant overlooking the lake. It is bringing forward the proposal in conjunction with The Parks Trust, which manages more than 6,000 acres of parkland and green space in Milton Keynes, including Willen Lake.

The scheme would create up to 80 new jobs, Whitbread says.

“These plans are an investment into Willen lake and offer a real boost to the aspiration to make the lake a vibrant successful centrepiece of Milton Keynes’ mix of leisure locations,” said Whitbread development manager Jamie Baker. “We can contribute to building Milton Keynes’ leisure economy and making Willen Lake an even more enjoyable place to visit.”

The planning application is due before Milton Keynes Council’s development control committee for a decision. If approved, Whitbread expects to review its current position on the existing Willen Lake hotel, where the Premier Inn is alongside a Greene King pub and restaurant.

The proposed hotel is planned for four storeys, with the single-storey restaurant and a dedicated customer car park housing up to 157 vehicles. Subject to planning permission, Whitbread plans to start on site with construction in the autumn with the new hotel and restaurant opening by the autumn of 2021.

Ben Allot, head of property at The Parks Trust, said: “We have been investing in new facilities in order to improve the visitor experience at the lake. As part of our phase two plans we are pleased to be working with Premier Inn on this scheme which will contribute towards enhancing visits for customers, particularly those that are staying over in Milton Keynes.

“Willen Lake is Milton Keynes’ most popular park and these proposals provide more choice for residents of Milton Keynes and visitors alike.”