Hospital chief praises support for Covid vaccination programme

HEALTHCARE training provider ECG are working in partnership with Milton Keynes University Hospital to provide clinical staff to help to run the Covid-19 vaccination hub, ensuring frontline NHS staff can focus on the medical care of patients.

The company, based in Milton Keynes, provides nine vaccinators a day.

ECG was contracted in December to provide clinical staff to work alongside the hospital staff in the vaccination hub. However, the rapid increase in Covid-19 patients in January meant that the hospital staff were needed back on the wards. ECG stepped in to run the vaccination hub and enable the hospital staff to return to looking after the patients being admitted into the hospital.

The vaccination hub also requires a clinical lead each day, which has been either been the pharmacy lead or the senior nurse. ECG chief executive Jane Lambert is also a registered senior nurse and has stepped into the clinical lead role whenever possible to provide support.

“As a former MKUH nurse myself, I wanted to do whatever I could via ECG to support the NHS in the national roll out of Covid-19 vaccinations,” says Jane.

“MKUH had to set up the vaccination hub at the same time as hospital admissions for Covid escalated dramatically, putting huge demand on the hospital and their staff. We were able to provide the trained staff they needed to deliver the vaccinations while freeing up NHS staff to focus on the critical care of Covid-19 patients.”

ECG has worked with the hospital since the company was founded in 2002, delivering resuscitation and moving and handling training for staff. The business has also raised funds for MK Hospital Charity as its chosen charity for the past four years, in particular helping to raise money for the hospital’s new cancer care centre.

“MKUH is close to my heart and I am genuinely humbled that ECG have been able to support them in delivering such a vital service to the local community,” says Jane.

Hospital chief executive Professor Joe Harrison said that ECG’s support had been vital. “The response to Covid-19 in Milton Keynes has been a real team effort, with NHS organisations working with Milton Keynes Council and local businesses to ensure we put the health and wellbeing of local people first.”

The hospital’s vaccination centre has delivered more than 18,000 vaccines to local people and health and care staff while also maintaining care to patients, he added.

MPs praise vaccine progress as PM sets out path to easing lockdown

MILTON Keynes MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart have shared their delight at the vaccine roll-out progress.

More than 17.7 million people across the UK have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, with 51,182 people vaccinated in Milton Keynes as of February 14.

Mr Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “Our fantastic NHS staff, volunteers, vaccinators and everybody involved in the vaccination process has done an incredible job so far.

“We have vaccinated more than a third of the adult population and this has allowed the Prime Minister to set out a cautious approach to removing restrictions to ensure the easing of lockdown is irreversible.”

In a speech to the House of Commons yesterday (Monday) Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed children would return to schools from Monday March 8. From that date people will also be able to meet one other person outside in a public place without needing to exercise, with further easings of the lockdown expected to take place in the coming months.

March 29 Rule of six or two households outdoors, return of organised sport, outdoor leisure and sports facilities.

April 12 (earliest) Gyms reopen, attractions such as zoos and theme parks can open, all retail will return, and pubs and restaurants can open for outdoor service only.

May 17 (earliest) Rule of six indoors, 30 people at weddings, pubs and restaurants indoors, cinemas and theatres can reopen, up to 10,000 at seated outdoor events.

June 21 (earliest) Nightclubs can reopen and all legal limits on social contact will be removed.

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “The Prime Minister’s announcement on the roadmap out of lockdown is most welcome by me, residents and businesses across Milton Keynes.

“However, we must not get ahead of ourselves. It is important that we continue to practice Hands, Face and Space as well as ensuring those eligible are getting tested or receiving their vaccination.

“By ensuring we all do this, we can satisfy the four tests the Prime Minister outlined, enabling the continuation of easing lockdown restrictions.”

Mr Everitt welcomed the return to school for pupils on March 8. “We have always said getting children back into schools is a priority and Iam glad face-to-face learning will return on March 8. It is vital that our young people are in school.”

Mr Stewart also paid tribute to the success of the vaccination programme. “I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the NHS staff, vaccinators and volunteers who have done an incredible job to help us be in the position we are in now,” he said.