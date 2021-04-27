Homes plan moves closer as Hayward Tyler engineering works goes up for sale

PROPOSALS to relocate the former Hayward Tyler engineering works in Luton and build 1,000 new homes and almost 8,000 square meters of commercial space have taken a step forward after the land was put up for sale.

The 6.9 acre brownfield site in Kimpton Road, which lies between the Midland Mainline railway and the Luton and Dunstable Busway, has planning permission for a mixed use development.

Luton Borough Council’s development control committee recommended planning permission be granted to demolish the existing buildings and build 1,000 new homes along with the provision of 7,800 sq metres of commercial space in July last year, subject to conditions.

The site is now on sale with property agents Savills, with bids invited by informal tender on an unconditional basis and subject to signing of a section 106 agreement.

Hayward Tyler – which operates a global business designing, manufacturing and servicing electric motors and pumps for the energy industry – has had a presence in Luton for 150 years and plans to relocate to another site in the borough.

The Hayward Tyler site in Luton

Under the outline planning permission one in ten of the new homes will be studio apartments, a third will be one-bedroom flats, 37% two-bed and the remainder three-bedroom properties, with 709 parking spaces and storage for 1,000 bicycles.

Justin Bates, director in the development team at Savills Cambridge, said: “The area around Luton Airport Parkway station has undergone significant redevelopment and there are a number of schemes coming forward which are set to transform the townscape.

“The development strategy for the area is focused around creating a great place for people to live and this particular site – with excellent train links and nearby local amenities – is well suited to residential use.

“Preference will be given to those who can clearly demonstrate they have undertaken full analysis of the site and have understood all of the obligations to be placed upon them. This is a great opportunity to provide much needed new homes in a sustainable brownfield location.”

The deadline for bids is noon on May 21. For more details contact Justin Bates at Savills Cambridge on jcbates@savills.com