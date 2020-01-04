THOSE spending the winter months homeless and on the streets will now have something extra to keep them warm and dry.

Pam Parker is managing director of PPS, a manufacturer of personal protective and decontamination equipment. She took charge of the business in 2018 and has overseen its extensive growth, securing contracts across the world.

The equipment PPS produces at its headquarters in in Tilbrook is highly regarded and used by armies across the globe and in areas of crisis – including during the recent ebola outbreak in Africa.

PPS found itself with more than 100 bubble wrap suits, used by air ambulance and emergency rescue teams, that were surplus to requirements. Pam wanted to ensure they were put to good use.

“This seemed a great opportunity and the right time of year to help those less fortunate,” she says. “Homelessness is just around the corner for any one of us and it’s good to remember that.”

Sarah Crowhurst, chief executive of the Milton Keynes Homelessness Partnership, met the PPS team to thank them for their generosity. “There is a lot of great work going on in MK to support the homeless which surprisingly currently includes a large proportion of people who are in work,” she says. “We have united with partners in the public, private and voluntary sector to end homelessness in MK.”

The purpose of the partnership is to be the ‘’go to’ place to share information and join up homeless services and accommodation across Milton Keynes, she adds. “It has been great to work with Pam at PPS to ensure that the bubble wrap suits go to those most in need this winter by passing them on for distribution by the Rough Sleeper Outreach Team.”

Staff at packaging firm rally to support town’s Homeless Service charity

TEMPERATURE-CONTROLLED packaging specialist Peli BioThermal has shown its support for a community charity helping the homeless over Christmas.

The Leighton Buzzard-based business presented food, clothing and personal care products, donated by staff to the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service.

The charity, which helps provide safe shelter for people needing emergency night time accommodation and additional support in the community, also received a Christmas cash boost of £100 donated by the company.

Donations were delivered to the Black Horse Night Shelter, the hub of the charity offering accommodation for up to 12 homeless people and a base for the Leighton Linslade Community Food Bank.

Staff at Peli BioThermal deliver food, clothing and personal care products to the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service.

Rosie George, volunteer and education coordinator from the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service, said: “We have an open door policy to help anyone who may not be without a place to sleep but, unfortunately, that place is not their own. Such insecurity, sofa surfing, or living in temporary accommodation causes considerable stress and we aim to offer appropriate and supportive help.

“The demand for food parcels is increasing. The donation made by Peli BioThermal came as an enormous surprise and one that will help us to ensure families are provided with bigger food parcels than usual.

“We are a small organisation with big hopes to help all who come to our door. The generosity of people frequently overwhelms us but the surprise of the huge boxes and the envelope of cash was extraordinary.”

Fiona Adams, Peli BioThermal’s director of worldwide finance, said: “Peli BioThermal is delighted to support this worthy charity and help provide some much needed support for disadvantaged people over the festive period.”