Home appliance giant renews distribution contract

EUROPE’S largest manufacturer of domestic appliances has renewed its distribution contract with a major local logistics company for a 14th year.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide, is to continue its relationship with Yusen Logistics delivering global brands including Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and NEFF on behalf of BSH’s small trade customers.

The operation will utilise the Transport Management System provided by Yusen with full supply chain visibility for more than 100,000 deliveries a year to BSH’s UK customers. BSH has its UK headquarters in Milton Keynes at Old Wolverton.

The renewal extends a relationship which began in 2007. During the 14-year relationship, YLUK have consistently provided BSH effective account management, high levels of service performance and strategic planning and support to develop BSH’s UK supply chain strategies.

Jim Gallagher, supply chain and logistics director for BSH UK & Ireland, said: “We are very pleased to have concluded our agreement with Yusen. During the time we have been working together, they have shown great flexibility to meet our customers’ requirements and their continued investment in technology to help keep customers informed has also been a great addition to their offering.

“We are looking forward to the future collaboration.”

Yusen Logistics opened a new warehouse in Milton Keynes last year.

Operations director Sean Walters said: “The strength and longevity of the relationship between BSH and Yusen is a testament to 14 years working together and reacting to the changing needs of the business with a key focus on continuous improvement.

“Yusen are extremely proud of our business relationship with BSH and to also be a part of the continued growth of their UK business.”

Yusen Logistics’ facility at Bradville.

