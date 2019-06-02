History talks as Vauxhall nets innovation award

MANY UK motor brands have invested in heritage fleets to promote their image. But no one uses their vintage stock better than Vauxhall.

So says the Southern Group of Motoring Writers, which has awarded the Griffin brand to win the Best in PR Innovation category in the group’s annual awards.

“Members often discuss a particularly clever launch event or unusual test-driving route organised by a manufacturer but the runaway winner in this year’s awards was how Vauxhall has used an impressive heritage fleet and its Luton base to underpin brand press events and activities,” says group chairman Ian Robertson.

“Everything from having the fleet line-up as a backdrop to present market information, to special heritage driving days; members have noticed that Vauxhall deploys its long-standing vintage collection intelligently and carefully.”

As if to underline the point, it was the fleet’s Lotus Carlton that Vauxhall chose as the centre point to the award presentation, held at this year’s SMMT Test Day at the Millbrook Proving Ground near Ampthill.

“We really appreciate being awarded this trophy,” says Vauxhall head of product PR and heritage Simon Hucknall as he receives the award from SGMW vice-chairman, David Ward.

“We’ve just moved to new offices on the other side of Luton and it can be the first of hopefully many more awards in our new trophy cabinet. It’s nice for the team to be recognised by some of our provincial motoring writers and we in turn appreciate their hard work in covering all matters relating to Vauxhall.”