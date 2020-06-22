Historic conference venue closes permanently due to impact of coronavirus

AN HISTORIC conference, meeting and wedding venue near Milton Keynes has announced it is to close permanently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicheley Hall closed its doors on March 23 when the government’s directive for the suspension of all non-essential businesses to combat the virus’ spread.

“Sadly the resulting devastating economic impact on the hospitality industry, together with the heightened operational restrictions, has meant we have taken the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” the venue said in a statement on its website.

“Our colleagues have been made aware of the closure, in what has been a challenging time for all concerned.”

Customers with future bookings will receive “full and timely” refunds on payments and deposits, the statement added.

“The owners, management and staff of Chicheley Hall would like to thank all customers for their support over the years and for your understanding with the very difficult decision that has had to have been taken.”

Built in the early 18th century, Chicheley Hall was acquired in 2007 by the Royal Society, which spent £12 million on a major refurbishment programme. The hall was operated by De Vere Venues until its closure last week.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk