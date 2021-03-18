Have your say on the future of Stockwood Park

THE DEADLINE is looming for residents to have their say on the future of the green space area occupied by Stockwood Park Golf club in Luton.

The consultation, which has attracted almost 3,000 comments so far, ends on Monday (March 22) and is part of a wider review of leisure facilities in Luton.

Use of the golf club has declined in the years before the pandemic and Luton Council is looking to establish the strength of demand for golf in the future.

If demand is not sufficient, councillors will investigate other potential opportunities for different leisure activities which could be accessible to everyone.

Options may include opening the park up for more general family leisure activities. The consultation is seeking the public’s views on nature and cycle trails, a picnic area, a sensory garden, adventure golf and an outdoor gym.

People are also being encouraged to give any other ideas they may have for the space.

Stockwood Park is green space and as such protected land. There are no proposals for using the park for any other types of development such as housing.

Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Council.

Luton Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons said: “We know the strength of feeling on this consultation so I want to reassure people again that we have not made a decision yet.

“A range of views and proposals have been put forward as part of the consultation, both from golf club users and supporters as well as from those who would like to see alternative leisure activities for the space that would appeal to a wider group of users.

“As many views as possible are being sought to determine the best future use for this site so please give your thoughts before the consultation ends.”

Have your say. Click here. The consultation’s findings will be analysed and reported to the council before a decision is made.​​

