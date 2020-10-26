Have your say on the future for business in the post-Covid world

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

BUSINESSES from across the UK are being urged to reveal the challenges they expect to face post-Covid 19 in a new survey.

Human resources experts HR Solutions, of Milton Keynes, has teamed up with Deloitte Propel to create the survey, which aims to question businesses about the challenges they expect to face over the next 12 months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Guilford

Once completed, the two firms plan to release the results along with expert insights to help support businesses as they negotiate the changing economic landscape.

HR Solutions chief executive Greg Guilford said: “These are unprecedented times and it is vital that we get a comprehensive picture of the challenges facing small and medium-sized businesses to help them prepare for and cope with what lies ahead in the next 12 months and beyond.

“The survey is quick and easy to complete and will enable us to provide a wealth of material for businesses and organisations lobbying on their behalf.

“In order for the survey to be as comprehensive as possible, we are urging all SMEs to take the time to fill it in ahead of the deadline at the end of October. Respondents will be among the first to receive a copy of the survey results as well as the expert insights.”

This is the second time in recent months that HR Solutions has joined forces with Deloitte Propel, the professional services network giant.

In the summer, the two organisations ran a webinar that showed start-ups and SMEs how to build business resilience in times of uncertainty. The popular session covered best practice for financial management, ways of building long lasting sustainable business and how to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.

To take part in the SME Challenges Post Covid-19 survey, visit www.hrsolutions-uk.com/sme-business-survey before Saturday (October 31).

