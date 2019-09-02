Have your say on plans for town centre’s future

HUNDREDS of people, including business owners and employees, are having their say on the future of Bedford town centre.

More than 900 have already responded to a questionnaire posted by Bedford Borough Council on its website as the council continues work on its new Town centre Plan.

The county town boasts a strong business presence with independents making up 62% of the shops in the town centre. A total 77 new businesses opening in the town centre last year.

However, Bedford faces many of the same challenges as town centres are facing right across the country, with the internet and online shopping in particular changing shopping habits and how residents and visitors use the town centre.

The council has held two drop-in sessions for the public to meet town centre portfolio holder Cllr Henry Vann and members of the council’s economic growth and development team. However, businesses and residents can still have their say online – the survey is open until September 27.

It is available online on the council website at https://forms.bedford.gov.uk/TCS/

“People in Bedford borough care deeply about their town centre and it has been genuinely great to see the level of responses and engagement that this consultation has sparked in its first days,” said Cllr Vann.

“The team held the first drop-in session which saw good turnout and people telling the team what they love about the town centre and what would encourage them to visit even more. Bedford town centre belongs to all of us and it really is what we make it.”

He called on employers, workers and residents to take part in the consultation. Paper copies are available at Borough Hall, the Customer Service Centre and local libraries. Responses should be sent to Consulting Bedford, Bedford Borough Council, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford, MK42 9AP.