Have your say on 2050 vision for Milton Keynes

BUSINESS is being urged to have its say on the vision for Milton Keynes 30 years into the future.

The MK Futures 2050 Commission report Making a Great City Greater, published in July 2016, included a recommendation to prepare a Strategy for 2050 to take a long-term view of the future growth of the city.

MK Futures 2050 has now published the Draft Strategy for 2050 and is keen to hear the views of business and the wider community on how the city can deliver a better future for all its communities.

To read more about the strategy and download the engagement draft, click this link.

The deadline for comments and feedback is Friday April 17 2020. As well as the web-based version at the link above, there will also be copies of the draft Strategy for 2050 in the local libraries.