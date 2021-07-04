Have your say at The Parks Trust’s annual meeting

FIND out all about the green spaces of Milton Keynes and how The Parks Trust looks after them at its Annual Public Meeting this month.

The line-up for this year’s meeting on July 15 will include a review of 2020/21 and an overview of plans for the year ahead, including an introduction to the trust’s new chair Zoe Raven.

There will be an update on the restoration project at Great Linford Manor Park by James Cairncross and Ellie Broad and a talk by The Parks Trust’s green infrastructure development manager Steve Revill-Darton on the new Inspirational Landscapes proposition and the trust’s vision for green spaces as the city expands.

The meeting will take place in the Pavilion at Campbell Park between 6.15pm and 8pm. It will be outside, under a marquee and will have Covid-secure measures in place including being ticketed with restricted numbers and social distancing.

Hannah Bodley, head of marketing, events and community engagement, said: “We are looking forward to being able to host our Annual Public Meeting in person again this year. The meeting is a great opportunity to bring the community of Milton Keynes together to talk about our green spaces, how the trust works and explain our unique model.”

Highlights from this year include Campbell Park receiving Grade II listed status from Historic England, the construction of a new watersports centre at Willen Lake, new park and tree planting projects including Remembrance Walk and Middleton Wood Meadow and the continuation of the four-year National Lottery Heritage-funded project to ‘Restore, Reveal and Revive’ historic Great Linford Manor Park.

Great Linford Manor Park is undergoing a major restoration project

The meeting will offer an opportunity to meet and talk to staff from The Parks Trust and find out more about how the organisation works and is financed, upcoming plans, events, volunteering opportunities and much more. There will be an opportunity for questions from the public at the end of the meeting.

Ms Bodley said: “We are entirely self-financing through our property portfolio and financial investments and every penny we make goes back into the care and maintenance of Milton Keynes’ parks. We look forward to talking about our performance over the last year, the challenges we face and the exciting plans we have for the year ahead.

“We also welcome questions from park users and residents of Milton Keynes.”

The Parks Trust’s annual report and financial statements will also be given out at the meeting with copies available on its website afterwards. To obtain a hard copy, email info@theparkstrust.com

For more information, to ask a question, to book your free ticket, or to find out about how to join the meeting live via The Parks Trust’s Facebook channel, visit www.theparkstrust.com/publicmeeting