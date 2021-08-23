Have a day’s holiday on us, accountancy firm tells staff

A FIRM of accountants has given its entire staff an extra ‘bank holiday’ in recognition for their hard work and commitment to the business and its clients.

All 233 employees at Mercer & Hole’s offices in Milton Keynes, London, St Albans and Rickmansworth are preparing for a four-day break starting on Friday (August 27).

Deputy managing partner Gill Tallon said: “The long August Bank Holiday is always a highlight of the summer months and we wanted to give everyone in our team the opportunity to enjoy an extra day in the summer sunshine.

Gill Tallon

“Having a slightly longer four-day break will give people the chance to kick back and relax for longer, travel further and spend time doing what they enjoy most in their spare time.

“We want to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication especially during the last 18 months and this is a small way to show our appreciation and one we know our team will enjoy.”