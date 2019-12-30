H-app-y days… Cleaning firm launches new training app

A COMMERCIAL cleaning company that has pioneered the use of smartphone training apps for the past five years has launched a new hospitality training app.

The information-packed app developed by Milton Keynes-based InnuScience, features a Control of Substances Hazardous to Health quiz to be used for the training of housekeepers as well as a housekeeping training video for users of the InnuScience Trio Kleen programme.

UK managing director Nick Winstone said: “For ease of use and accessibility we have ensured the app is free and no passwords are needed. The training process involves watching a video via the app, taking a simple quiz, and once complete, staff are issued with a certificate of completion. Through this innovative and structured approach, we have been able to cater for our growing customer base, issuing over 1,500 certificates a month.

“At InnuScience understanding our clients’ needs, as well as their customers, is key for us. Therefore, we have made it our mission to ensure the staff using our products are fully trained and equipped with all the information they require to carry out their tasks to the highest standards.”

InnuScience, headquartered at Kiln Farm, is a global leader in commercial cleaning systems based on biotechnology. It is the youngest and fastest-growing of the top 15 manufacturers in the UK, supplying biotechnology-based cleaning products to the hospitality, facilities management, building and care sectors.