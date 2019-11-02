Growth shows the value of Absolute Client Focus

Sponsored Message

THE PUBLICATION of this year’s Legal Directories sees Hewitsons in a strong position to face the challenges of the next 12 months.

Absolute Client Focus is the guiding principle for the practice’s approach to delivering legal services. Hewitsons has undergone a period of consistent investment, consolidating the firm’s position in core markets and the firm has recently completed a major programme of IT investment which helps to reinforce its commitment to this principle – always positioning the clients’ needs at the forefront of how the firm operates.

Since the publication of the last Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners, Hewitsons has made 17 external appointments of fee earners across its network of offices, including Simon Wain, a partner in its Milton Keynes construction and engineering team.

Along with the recent arrival of seven new trainee solicitors, these appointments help to galvanise the firm as it moves towards 2020 with a particular focus on key projects, including the centering on teams which can help clients to capitalise on the government’s plans for the Oxford – Cambridge Growth Arc region, which Hewitsons continues to make a key focus for its future strategy.

Managing partner Colin Jones says: “Operating in today’s competitive market, with uncertainty in the wider political and economic environment, Hewitsons maintains a solid position in the marketplace and continues to be a highly-respected legal force.

“This position is helping us to continue providing the very best service for our growing client base, all with the Absolute Client Focus we pride ourselves upon.”

