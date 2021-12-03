Green light for Saxon Court plans that will ‘redefine future living in the city’

COUNCILLORS have given the go-ahead for the £180 million redevelopment of the former council offices at Saxon Court.

Mixed-use developer First Base and investors Patron Capital have received planning consent for the 2.35 acre site, which will be known as MK Gateway.

The development will create more than 2,000 new jobs, deliver more than £300 million in social value over the next 20 years and provide opportunities for independent food, drink, and retail outlets, including workshop space for local SMEs.

MK Gateway will also see the development of two new buildings: The Shed, a space for local businesses, and the Village, which, alongside 288 apartments, will incorporate a UK first – 11 vertical gardens for residents to share and enjoy.

Saxon Court: The former council offices will be renamed MK Gateway under the development plans

The development, which will retain, refurbish and extend the original Saxon Court building, is set to be the first in Central Milton Keynes to comply with Milton Keynes Council’s affordable housing policy, with 31% of homes available for a discounted market rent.

It comprises the equivalent size of 19 tennis courts worth of publicly accessible space, at the gateway to Central Milton Keynes.

First Base’s project director Steve Eccles said: “We are delighted to have received support from the council for our innovative and sustainable mixed-use development in central Milton Keynes. We will now look to continue to engage and work with Milton Keynes Council, local businesses, charities, and the community to bring our exciting plans to life.”

Steve Eccles

MK Gateway will support the council’s aspirations for a greener, healthier Milton Keynes, Mr Eccles added. This includes a focus on sustainable mobility, which will see the integration of all-electric energy solutions within the development, infrastructure to support electric bikes and charging points for electric vehicles.

As the site links directly on to the Redways, a dedicated independent Cycle Hub will be created.

The plans will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 3,750 tonnes, he said.

First Base and Patron Capital acquired Saxon Court in October 2020 and have developed the plans following extensive consultation with local residents, businesses, community representatives and stakeholders. More than 6,000 responses were received over the consultation process.

Mr Eccles said: “On behalf of First Base and Patron Capital, I would like to say a huge thank you to Milton Keynes for welcoming us and our forward-thinking ideas with open arms and for working with us to create plans that will redefine future living in the city.”