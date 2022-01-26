Government’s levelling up policies can turn city into a leading UK economy, says think tank

MILTON Keynes ranks among the strongest and most resilient local economies in the country, says a new report.

The Cities Outlook 2022, suggests that Milton Keynes is well placed to make a strong initial recovery from the pandemic, with the potential to become one of the UK’s leading economies if future levelling up policies from central government are implemented.

The latest data shows that Milton Keynes sits among the top ten cities when it comes to new business start-ups, productivity and housebuilding rates.

Cities Outlook 2022 analyses the short-term impact of the pandemic on Britain’s town and city centres and the long-term consequences and implications this has for the government’s levelling up agenda.

Since the pandemic began, Milton Keynes Council has distributed vital financial support through almost 20 different grant schemes for local firms, giving out more than 11,500 grants to businesses totalling £64.7 million.

The council also has a £3.1 million economic recovery package to support businesses and provide training to help local people back into work.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland pictured said: “MK is the place for good, well-paid and secure jobs. While the initial signs of economic recovery are encouraging, we cannot be complacent. The report is clear that there is a real danger of levelling-down if policies are not put in place to support businesses in places like here.

“We have a good track record in MK of dusting ourselves off and coming back stronger in times of economic uncertainty. It is thanks to our citizens and business community that are helping us to deliver a prosperous, green and fair recovery from the pandemic.”