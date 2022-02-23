Golf course earns Championship Venue status

ENGLAND Golf has awarded Championship Venue status to Whittlebury Park golf course near Towcester.

The course has earned the accreditation following its hosting of the England Golf Open Championship for Golfers with a Disability earlier this year. The permanent accreditation will result in the venue hosting future England Golf events.

“Whittlebury Park was selected by England Golf because of the quality of its Championship golf course as well as the excellent standard of the hotel, the Atrium club house, parking and practice facilities,” said England Golf’s deputy Championship director Toby Thorne.

“The effort that was put in by the entire team to ensure the Championship for Golfers with a Disability ran successfully was outstanding.”

Whittlebury’s golf facilities include a 36-hole Championship course on STRI- and USGA-accredited greens, driving range, Trackman, PGA professional coaches, Callaway fitting centre and the Atrium Clubhouse within its grounds.

The course benefits from four loops of nine holes, each with their own unique character and playable in any combination.

Whittlebury Park’s head of golf Leigh Denoven said: “We are very proud to have achieved Championship Venue status, which would not have been possible without the incredible effort and dedication of our groundkeepers and golf teams as well as the entire hotel staff.

“With this accolade we look forward to welcoming many new players to experience the first-class golf facilities at Whittlebury Park.”

The course features hundreds of ancient oak trees and a dozen lakes and once formed part of the royal Whittlewood forest.

England Golf is the governing body for amateur golf in England.