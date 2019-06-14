Go green to support hospital’s cancer centre appeal

MILTON Keynes turns green today (Saturday, June 15) with a day of fundraising activities to support the Milton Keynes Hospital Cancer Centre Appeal.

Bring the family to take part in the colouring activities and the teddy tombola. There are plenty of giveaways including stickers, balloons and sweets, all for a small donation to this important cause.

And wear something green to support the charity’s #BeSeenInGreencampaign. Plus you’ll also have the chance to win an Xscape giftcard if you pick out the green ping-pong ball!

Last year in Milton Keynes more than 4,000 people were given the devasting news that they had cancer. The charity is looking to raise £2.5 million to contribute to the total £15 million cost of the new dedicated cancer centre which would mean better support for cancer patients in Milton Keynes.

The new centre at the hospital will provide new out-patient consultation rooms and procedure rooms, 24 single in-patient rooms with en-suite facilities in a dedicated haematology oncology ward, a new Macmillan information and wellbeing centre, quiet rooms, family visiting rooms and increased capacity and staffing to reduce waiting times for patients that will improve the overall patient experience.

Show your support and join in the fundraising day at Xscape to help this project become a reality.

