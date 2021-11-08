‘Global MK can be a huge part of Global Britain’: MPs host forum event for exporters

CITY MPs Ben Everit and Iain Stewart are host a forum outlining the free government support for exporters in Milton Keynes.

The aim is to help businesses to take advantage of international opportunities and to tap into the huge global demand for British products.

The event on November 17, 2pm-3pm, will be of use to businesses across the city looking to start or grow international sales and showcase the Best of British goods. ​

The Milton Keynes MPs are working with the Department for International Trade as part of the Parliamentary Export Programme, to help local businesses access the free support they need to boost their exporting potential and understand the effects of trade agreements and how to benefit from them. ​​ ​

This session will provide Milton Keynes businesses an opportunity to speak to and hear speakers from the Department for International Trade, and an experienced local exporter who will detail the support available for businesses to expand their business overseas. ​

Mr Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “I want to help local businesses bounce back from the pandemic as well as utilise the many trade opportunities that we now have because the United Kingdom has left the European Union.”

A previous Parliamentary Export Programme event saw more than 20 Milton Keynes businesses sign up to receive free information and advice from the Department for International Trade and Export Champions.

“I would urge any local firm that is considering exporting or is currently exporting to sign up for this free roundtable event to maximise their trade opportunities and know the help that is available to them,” said Mr Stewart.

UK exports worth £569.8 billion were sold overseas in the 12 months to July 2021, with 149,500 UK businesses exporting goods in 2020. Trade agreements continue to be reached by the Department for International Trade, and the MPs are determined to help local companies take advantage of these and thrive in the high growth markets of the future, create high quality jobs and help the local area recover after the Covid crisis.​

Mr Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I am thrilled to be hosting another Milton Keynes Parliamentary Export Programme event with the Department of International Trade as I truly believe Global MK can be a huge part of Global Britain.

“Our businesses have the potential to go global and by linking them up with trade experts we can make sure they fulfil their potential so please so come and join us.”

Both MPs are founding members of the Parliamentary Export Programme where selected cross-party MPs organise and chair virtual meetings with experts from business and government to support local businesses in their exporting journey. ​

To register for the November 17 and for more details on future events, click here.