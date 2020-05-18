Give us the data we need to address the challenges facing business

Chamber CEO appeals to companies to take part in the national Quarterly Economic Survey

BUSINESSES in Milton Keynes have been urged to give their assessment of the impact of coronavirus on the local, regional and national economy.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce has opened its Quarterly Economic Survey for Quarter 2 of 2020.

The findings for Quarter 1 of 2020 showed business confidence among Milton Keynes firms remained high, with a majority at the time expecting an increase in profitability over the next year.

The most common concern amongst respondents was the uncertainty of the UK’s trading relationship with the EU following the end of the Brexit transition period. The Covid-19 outbreak was in the early stages yet was already being stated as a significant concern to businesses in the region.

Since that time, the UK has seen a range of social distancing measures introduced to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has had an enormous impact on businesses.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

The views and concerns of businesses recorded in the QES are taken into consideration by key local, regional and national policymakers, said Milton Keynes Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths.

“Businesses which respond to our QES help us to give an accurate picture of the state of the city’s economy and strengthen our voice when we are fighting their corner,” he added.

“We have been working closely with our members to lobby the government throughout this crisis to ensure our member’s concerns are addressed. I implore everyone to fill in this survey and give us the data we need to accurately address the challenges industry is facing.”

By participating in this short survey, firms will help to give an accurate picture of the extent of the difficulties they are facing.

QES data is also used by the Bank of England, the Treasury and by international finance institutions to assess the UK’s economy.

The deadline for participation is June 8.

To take part in the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MK-QES-Q2-2020