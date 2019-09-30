‘Gigabit City’: Network will accelerate growth in economy

WORK to extend Northampton’s full fibre network to almost every home and business in the town is under way.

Construction work has officially commenced in the Hardingstone area, with Wootton, Grange Park and Collingtree to follow soon.

Vodafone will also be using CityFibre’s network to bring Vodafone Gigafast Broadband services to the town.

As part of £40 million private investment from CityFibre, Northampton is among the first locations in the UK to benefit from the state-of-the-art full fibre rollout. The first businesses will be able to connect to the network from early next year, with works projected to be largely complete by the end of 2022.

While modern build techniques will be used to deploy the network quickly, CityFibre will work closely with Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire County Council as well as local communities to manage disruption and ensure a fast and successful roll-out.

Northampton Council leader Cllr Jonathan Nunn said: “Northampton is increasingly a thriving hub of digital activity with the entrepreneurial spirit to make the very best of the opportunities offered by full fibre.

“CityFibre’s Gigabit City development will be of enormous benefit to residents and businesses, offering the kind of data transfer speeds required for the modern digital landscape and this will doubtless also help us progress our redevelopment plans for the town which are really beginning to take shape.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, cabinet member for highways and place at Northamptonshire County Council, added: “We fully support the deployment of future proof fibre optic infrastructure in Northampton.

“This investment will complement other activities delivered through the Superfast Northamptonshire initiative and support our residents and businesses to realise the amazing opportunities emerging from the step change to full fibre, accelerating growth and innovation in the local digital economy.”

Currently, fibre-to-the-premises is only available to less than 7% of premises across the UK. It is rated the best in connectivity for its speed, near unlimited bandwidth and reliability.

By using fibre optic cables for every stage of the connection from the customer’s business to the Internet, users will be offered a significantly superior and more reliable broadband service, capable of Gigabit speeds of 1,000 Mbps.

James Cushing, CityFibre’s city manager for Northampton, said: “Northampton is one step closer to becoming a Gigabit City with work now under way to install state-of-the-art digital infrastructure across the town.

“Northampton is one of the most entrepreneurial regions in the country and this investment comes at a critical time for its forward-thinking business community and ambitious regeneration plans. Transformational full fibre connectivity can drive innovation and productivity, ultimately giving businesses the platform they need to realise their growth ambitions. And it won’t just improve business locally – it will also help businesses take their products or services to an international audience.”

Neil Blagden, director of digital & commercial operations at Vodafone UK said: “Broadband is the linchpin of modern life and full fibre broadband brings such a dramatic improvement in speed and reliability, boosting the local economy and improving people’s lives. It is immensely exciting to bring cutting-edge Vodafone Gigafast Broadband to the town.”

www.cityfibre.com/gigabit-cities