Game-changing commercial print and multichannel marketing

Sponsored Article

Milton Keynes- and Buckingham-based BCQ Group continue to focus on providing the very best commercial printing solutions to businesses in Milton Keynes.

Despite the challenges of the last 18 months, BCQ have maintained a positive and forward-focused vision. There has been further investment in their purpose-built main office and production site. The company has also invested heavily in new machinery, hardware and presses to provide more options, solutions and efficiencies for their customers.

BCQ is taking on new team members across print, large format, web, creative and customer service.

Combine this with the start of 2020 when BCQ acquired award-winning creative agency BDA, which instantly broadened the range of marketing services on offer. All of this is testament to the fact that BCQ are looking to elevate their proposition and overall service to new levels as the world returns to a level or normality.

Managing director Chris Knowles says: “As part of our multichannel marketing proposition, the commercial print side of the business has long been a major long-term factor in BCQ’s success and is certainly a key focus of our post-pandemic growth.

“We have provided commercial print production to Milton Keynes businesses for years but our renewed efforts and focus means that MK gets a nationally renowned service and mindset, delivered with all the benefits of a local business.”

Chris Knowles

According to the Centre of Economic and Business Research findings earlier this year, Milton Keynes is set to bounce back from Covid-19 pandemic quicker than many British cities and with this there is a noticeable growing demand for print production and marketing services.

BCQ are geared up to meet this demand and provide businesses with the service and quality they desire. Their team understands all aspects of print and can help ensure businesses get exactly what they want to meet their needs and get the right results. They can advise on interior graphics, on material for a brochure, the best specification for effective mailing, design and artwork options for packaging and cutter guides for cardboard engineering.

“The sheer size and experience of BCQ mean that we can manage and produce all aspects of print from our various locations in and around Milton Keynes,” says Chris. “With this level of locality, it creates that personal touch. There is a face-to-face relationship, which is just a better way to do business, and even same day delivery on many requirements.”

From brochures and business stationery to posters, marketing literature, PoS, direct mail, mailing, and packaging, BCQ Group are ready to give Milton Keynes businesses, the commercial print services they deserve.

Find out more at http://mk.bcqgroup.com