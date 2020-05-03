Gail Emms backs European City of Sport #MK20in20 ‘at home’ campaign

OLYMPIC silver medallist Gail Emms has helped to launch a new campaign to encourage people to be physically active at home as part of Milton Keynes’ year as European City of Sport.

Milton Keynes Council has been working closely with sports and leisure partners to celebrate the city’s European City of Sport 2020 title. The #MK20in20 campaign was launched in January to encourage physical activity among all age groups and abilities.

A different sporting activity has also been celebrated as ‘Sport of the Month’ to promote local clubs and celebrate their success.

With many in lockdown at home because of the coronavirus outbreak, the #MK20in20 ‘at home’ campaign aims to encourage people to still be physically active and shares easy and innovative ways to incorporate activity into everyday routines.

Simple ideas include walking up and down the stairs, indoor pilates, weight training with everyday items or short sprint routines in garden.

Gail, who lives in Milton Keynes and won badminton silver at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, has jumped in to motivate others and share some of her own home workout routines.

“It’s so important that we all remain physically active so I’m really pleased to have helped launch the #MK20in20 ‘at home’ campaign as part of our year as European City of Sport,” she said.

“Being active at home doesn’t have to be completed, and you don’t need any special equipment. Lots of exercise can be incorporated into our normal everyday routines.”

Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew, cabinet member for sport, said: “Spending more time at home doesn’t mean we have to stop being physically active and I’m really excited to see people’s innovative ideas for home workouts. Not only is being active good for our physical health but it’s also really important for our mental wellbeing too.”

Follow Active MK on Facebook for some #MK20in20 ‘at home’ ideas or share your own efforts on social media using the #MK20in20 tag.