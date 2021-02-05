Furniture firm welcomes retail guru as chairman

RETAIL guru Derek Lovelock has been appointed chairman of a specialist furniture company in Milton Keynes.

The former chief executive of Mothercare and executive chairman of Mamas & Papas has joined The Children’s Furniture Company to support the company’s ongoing business growth.

Founders Paul and Claire Hanson have brought Mr Lovelock in to oversee the further expansion of the business.

Mr Lovelock, who is also a former chairman of fashion retailer Jack Wills, Oasis and Warehouse’s parent company Aurora fashions, said: “The prospects for TCFC are really exciting and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of their journey to prosper in what can only be described as a challenging retail climate.

“I look forward to working with Paul and his team on the next stage of the company’s development.”

The Hansons founded TCFC in 2012 after struggling to find the right balance of well designed, durable and affordable children’s furniture for their two daughters. The company, based in a barn at Calverton near Stony Stratford, produces furniture specifically made with children in mind. “It is furniture that can withstand a knock, the odd bed jump and the stickiest of fingers,” said Mr Hanson.

“We have ambitious plans to significantly increase our market share in the UK and beyond. Given Derek’s background in the retail and nursery sectors, he will play an integral part in helping us to achieve our goals.

“It is a real coup for us to get such an industry leader on our board. 2021 is set to be a pivotal and exciting year for us at TCFC and I know Derek will be a huge asset to our company.”

