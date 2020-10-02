Funding lifeline enables charity to develop ‘digital solution’

AN EMERGENCY grant has enabled a charity in Milton Keynes to expand a project that is adapting its services to people with learning diabilities who may also not receive face to face support due to underlying health conditions.

MK SNAP received the funding from Milton Keynes Community Foundation and is using the money to address the needs of those most vulnerable over the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to provide support.

The charity provides a programme of education, life skills, work preparation and opportunities for work to adults with learning and physical disabilities and complex needs. Learners have their own personal development plan to meet their needs, aspirations, interests and talents.

To address the growing concern surrounding the impact of social isolation during the pandemic, MK SNAP used the funding to adapt its services to provide community-based and remote support. Staff are working remotely to provide virtual classroom sessions and one to one support.

The charity’s chief executive Angie Novell said: “We have had to adapt very quickly during the crisis to be able to make changes in the way we reach our community. This grant has helped us to fast-forward a ‘digital solution’ that bridges the gap which was created during lockdown.

“I am proud of the partnership with MKCF and the team for identifying and putting into practice creative solutions to support people with learning disabilities during this time.”

The funding has enabled MK SNAP to set up have a ‘virtual teaching team’ running ten accessible workshops over the week, she added. “They are reaching an increasing number of people each week and breaking down the barriers that isolation has bought to many.”

During the emergency phase of the grant programme, Milton Keynes Community Foundation has supported local community groups with over £500,000 to deliver vital projects.

The foundation has now launched the Recovery Phase of its appeal to provide sustainable funding to support voluntary, community and cultural sector organisations to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any donation will go directly back into the community and to the local charities and groups who are working to help some of the most vulnerable people at this time, said a MKCF spokesman.

