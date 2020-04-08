Franklins Solicitors LLP available to support you remotely

Sponsored Message

by SIMON LONG Managing Partner, Franklins Solicitors LLP

FOLLOWING government instruction that we must all stay home to stay safe, never has it been so evident that health and wellbeing are paramount.

We take our duty of care to our clients and staff seriously and as such we have adapted our working practices following the outbreak of COVID-19. However, rest assured that Franklins Solicitors LLP and our expert team of solicitors are still available to support you, your business and customers throughout this difficult time.

Fortunately, we live in a connected world and with the support of technology we are able to continue to provide you with the high-standard of service and care that our clients expect of us.

Although, regrettably, we cannot offer face-to-face meetings at this time we can advise, take instruction and progress matters with you via telephone, email, or video-conferencing (FaceTime, Skype etc.). Therefore, whether you are a returning or new client, we can still assist and provide you with the quality legal services that you need.

As you may expect we have been putting in place a contingency plan over the past weeks and the majority of our teams are now working remotely. In this digital age many of our services are already provided electronically therefore there will be minimal disruption to your matter with us.

Unfortunately there may be some unavoidable disturbances as we overcome new challenges and adjust to a new way of working. But please bear with us as we will rise to the challenge and move forwards as must we all.

Although our doors may be closed, we are open for business and willing, ready and able to assist you.