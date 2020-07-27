Food manufacturer invests to create up to 100 new jobs

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

A MAJOR investment by a food manufacturing company is set to increase production capacity and create up to 100 new jobs.

Signature Flatbreads has responded to ongoing increases in demand for its new flatbreads, with strong sales levels before the Covid-19 pandemic being maintained during the lockdown and as restrictions begin to ease.

The company has already commissioned two new production lines at its factory in Dunstable.

Its core product range of flatbreads are sold by the UK’s major retailers, which have soaring demand for them during the lockdown. The rapid growth of Signature’s own brand Deli Kitchen, which offers sandwich bread alternatives, has also fuelled the company’s success as consumers look for meal inspiration to enjoy at home, said joint managing director David Laurence.

“We want to build on our strong sales performance and reinvest into our company,” Mr Laurence added. “Staff and efficient high-tech production are both essential to our success and will allow us to keep inspiring consumers with high-quality, innovative breads. Our production lines bake the best-quality flatbreads without sacrificing efficiency.”

Signature Flatbreads expects to recruit at least 75 new employees in what is a “challenging” economic climate, Mr Laurence said, with UK unemployment running at around four per cent.

“The company has already benefitted from sales growth as people increasingly demand more interesting breads at mealtimes, which our products deliver.

“Lockdown has seen this trend continue and products such as our Greek Style Flatbreads are performing well, which we believe is partly due to an increased desire to make home eating more varied, as well as of course it being more frequent.”