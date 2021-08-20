Food firm finalises warehouse deal

A FOOD distribution business has agreed a deal to lease a warehouse unit in Bedfordshire.

Academy Foodservice has signed a ten-year lease on a 18,605 sq ft unit at Park Avenue Industrial Estate in Luton.

The business was launched last year by three colleagues who faced redundancy when the owner of the company they worked for decided to close his business.

Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond was instructed by a private investor to market the unit. Eamon Kennedy, executive partner and head of agency at Kirkby Diamond in Luton, said: “Academy Foodservice is an exciting new food venture and we wish the owners every success.

“They have agreed a ten-year lease on a unit, which is ideal for their requirements and is situated in a very convenient location.”