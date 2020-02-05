Flippin’ heck! Firms urged to join Pancake Day race

THE PROJECT team for the Milton Keynes Rose are challenging local businesses to compete in the inaugural Milton Keynes Rose Pancake Race.

The event takes place on Shrove Tuesday (February 25) and the relay race in Campbell Park will help to raise the funds needed for the engraving of two new pillars which will be unveiled later on this year plus help to support future projects at the Rose.

The team at the Rose are looking for businesses to enter teams of four people to take part in the race. Each team will need to bring along a frying pan to use a baton and each runner will need to complete a 300-metre lap of Campbell Park.

Debbie Brock, chair of Cenotaph Trust said; “We are really looking forward to seeing this race in Campbell Park. We are proud of our Shrove Tuesday pillar and cannot wait to see which local organisation will win the inaugural Pancake Relay Race trophy.”

To enter your team contact The Parks Trust at events@theparkstrust.com. The entry fee is £50 per team.