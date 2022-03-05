Fiver Fest: Campaign celebrates local independent shops and small businesses

A CELEBRATION of independent shops and businesses is coming to Leighton Buzzard this month.

The town is one of more than 100 taking part in the seventh Totally Locally Fiver Fest, which aims to encourage residents to buy goods and services from the suppliers on their doorstep.

The campaign urges residents to spend only £5 a week in Leighton Buzzard, which would make a signficant difference to the town’s economy, say the organisers. More than 70 businesses in the town are taking part in this year’s campaign, which takes place on March 12-26.

Fiver Fest Fortnight is due to be launched by Leighton Buzzard’s Mayor Farzana Kharawala and Helen Nellis, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire at 3pm on March 12 in the High Street.

“Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard is really excited to again support our town’s local shops and businesses by coordinating the March 2022 FiverFest campaign,” said town resident Edwina Osborne, volunteer founder of Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard.

“We love FiverFest, which is the UK’s biggest national grassroots shop local campaign. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique. The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown but it is easy to slip back into old shopping habits now that things are returning to normal.

“So this is a little nudge to say ‘Our local businesses are still here, we are still serving our community and we appreciate your support. And of course we are great value!’.

Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard is sponsored by town businesses BannerKid and Fine Homes Property.

“As a small business we are excited and proud to continue supporting Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard and sponsor this FiverFest,” said Fine Homes property director Marcus Feinhols. “It proves to be a fantastic event with so many local businesses signed up to participate and have the opportunity to promote their wonderful offerings to the people of Leighton Buzzard who prior to the event may have been unaware of what they provide”.

Local market trader Shellie Hopkinson of Bathroomatic is helping to lead this year’s campaign. “Fiver Fest shows that a small change in your spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets,” she said. “Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive and to keep our High Streets alive. Fiver Fest makes that easy and it’s fun.”

Any independent businesses wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Leighton Buzzard should contact Edwina Osborne by email at totallylocallyleightonbuzzard@outlook.com or complete the sign up form at https://totallylocallyleightonbuzzard.wordpress.com/sign-up-to-take-part-in-fiver-fest