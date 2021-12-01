Five more years: BID vote is ‘a vote of confidence in city centre’

BUSINESSES in Central Milton Keynes have voted to continue the area’s Business Improvement District for another five years.

95% of organisations, comprising more than 97.5% by rateable value, voted in favour of the BID.

The result means a further £5 million will be spent on enhancing the area over the next five years. It has set out its business plan for 2022-27, which will now come into effect on June 1. Read the plan here.

Since 2017, MyMiltonKeynes’ principal objectives have been to increase visits, dwell time and spend within the city centre. The BID’s ongoing vision is to continue to cultivate an outdoor environment that is clean, safe and stimulating, with a programme of events for all to enjoy.

BID chief executive Melanie Beck said: “We are overwhelmed to have received an outstandingly high level of support from our members, whose votes to keep MyMiltonKeynes will enable us to invest in even more exciting improvements to our city centre.

Melanie Beck, chief executive of MyMiltonKeynes BID

“Our vision for the future is to maintain the high standards of cleanliness, safety, connectivity, visibility and vibrancy that we have all come to expect in central Milton Keynes and to work on new and emerging projects that will help to boost these areas even further.”

Cllr Peter Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council, added: “I am delighted that the BID has won their renewal ballot. The massive ‘Yes’ vote shows the hard work and success of the BID over the past few years.

“It is a huge endorsement of what they have achieved, a vote of confidence in our city centre and how we will meet the challenges facing our high streets over the next few years.”