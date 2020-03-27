Firms launch bids for COVID-19 grant funding

AROUND 100 businesses affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have already applied for a range of grant funding available via Bedford Borough Council’s website.

The council has set up an online form, enabling local businesses to apply for the money. To qualify the business must occupy a business property that has a rateable value of less than £51,000 and either:

Receive small business rate relief or rural rate relief; or

Be a retail, hospitality or leisure business

The support for businesses also includes a 12-month business rates holiday for all retail, hospitality, leisure and nursery businesses, as well as the small business grant funding for those who receive small business rate relief or rural rate relief; and grant funding for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with a rateable value under £51,000.

Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford Borough

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “We know that businesses across the country are struggling, and we want to make it as easy as possible for businesses in our borough to access the support that the government is providing.

“We have already had nearly 100 businesses apply for funding, and we would encourage every single business that is entitled to this support to get in touch using the form on our website.”

“Any business having difficulty paying their business rates bill should contact the council’s Business Rates team for further advice.”

Further information and the form can be accessed at www.bedford.gov.uk/covid19business