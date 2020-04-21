Firms celebrate Queen’s Award honour

A COMPANY specialising in reusable nappies has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The award recognises Bambino Mio’s success in its worldwide export campaign and for its work to make reusable nappies and associated products commercially acceptable and available worldwide.

Founder and managing director Guy Schanschieff described the award as a “landmark achievement” for the company he set up in 1997.

“We’re absolutely delighted by this achievement,” he said. “It’s brilliant to see that our continued international success has been recognised and our constant global growth shows that there is a clear trend for the reusable nappy product category.”

In recent weeks, Northamptonshire-based Bambino Mio have reported a significant uplift in sales of reusable nappies, reusable baby wipes, natural laundry products and reusable potty training pants. In particular, the brand’s award-winning miosolo all-in-one nappies are in extremely high demand, seeing a fourfold increase in sales.

Website sales have also increased by 400% month on month.

“We are confident in our ability to meet this demand to support customers during this time,” said Mr Schanschieff. “Reusable nappies provide a product solution to the disposable nappy shortages that some consumers are facing. So more parents are switching to reusable products because they are sustainable and convenient, they can be used, washed and reused in the comfort of their own home.”

In light of the current government recommendations to not leave the house unless necessary, reusable products are a convenient solution for consumers. Reusable nappies in particular can make parents lives easier as there is no need to visit the shops for more nappies week after week.

Logistics CIC receives award for promoting opportunity

LOGISTICS company Goodwill Solutions has received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Promoting Opportunity.

A Community Interest Company, the business aims to help the Northamptonshire community through the creation of projects and schemes designed to improve social welfare.

It uses revenue from its logistics and warehousing businessto find the projects and schemes.

The company provides a gateway back to employment for hundreds of disadvantaged people undertaking their ‘back to work’ courses and National Lottery Building Business Opportunities programme, we also host the Northamptonshire Police early crime intervention unit, working to prevent offending behaviour.

Founder and chief executive Graham Tomkins said: “Social change lies at the heart of our business model and is integral to the way we operate as a commercial logistics company. We are delighted to receive this Royal seal of approval.”

The University of Northampton estimates that Goodwill Solutions has contributed £15 million of social impact to the county.

Managing director Steve Morgan said: “Our customers and all the institutions we work with understand how critical promoting opportunity can be in raising living standards for us all. All businesses need to consider how they contribute to the local community.”