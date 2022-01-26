Fibre broadband provider leases base ahead of full-fibre roll-out in Luton

THE UK’s largest independent broadband network provider is bringing investment to Luton after agreeing a long lease on a new industrial unit.

CityFibre has taken a ten-year lease on a 3,864 sq ft unit at The Quad – a new-build industrial warehouse scheme on Butterfield Business Park. The development consists of a total ten industrial units ranging from 3,864 sq ft and 19,996 sq ft.

Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency at commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond, acting on behalf of a private investor, secured the new occupier.

“It is fantastic to welcome CityFibre to The Quad,” Mr Kennedy said. “Their arrival is linked to them undertaking a contract to provide fibre broadband within Luton over the next few years.”

The unit leased by CityFibre at The Quad

Kirkby Diamond achieved a new headline rent on the estate, he added. “Demand for industrial stock is still strong and rents are increasing quarterly due to the lack of supply. This new development provides companies with high quality accommodation in a convenient location with excellent access to London Luton Airport, and the M1 and M25 motorways.”

CityFibre operates the UK’s largest and independent full fibre platform. Its high-quality digital infrastructure enables its wholesale customers to serve ultra-reliable, gigabit speed and futureproof broadband, ethernet and 5G services to homes, businesses, schools and hospitals.