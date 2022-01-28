Feel the love: Song aims to raise awareness of ‘a shining example of kindness’

WORLD Cancer Day, which takes place next Friday (February 4), is a day set aside to raise worldwide awareness of the disease and to improve education, hoping to drive personal, collective and government action.

To mark the event in 2021, lawyer Kevin Rogers and broadcaster John Griff teamed up to record a fundraising single in aid of The Lewis Foundation, a Northamptonshire charity that delivers gifts to cancer patients in hospital.

Now, ahead of World Cancer Day 2022, the two have recorded their version of the Bob Dylan song Make You Feel My Love, which will be streamed on Amazon, Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.

They have also opened a Just Giving page to raise money for the charity, looking to beat a target of £1,080.

The Lewis Foundation has delivered more than 75,000 gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients. It was founded by husband and wife Lee and Lorraine Lewis after Lee’s mother was hospitalised with cancer in 2016.

Today, the charity has almost 50 volunteers and hundreds of supporters. The Lewis Foundation has gone from delivering 80 gift packs a month to one hospital, to delivering over 2,500 gifts to hospitals across the Midlands every month.

“I lost my best friend Graham to cancer nine years ago,” says Kevin pictured, chairman of Wilson Browne Solicitors and past president of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce. “I have lost family members and friends.

“What Lee and Lorraine do week after week for 15 hospitals is a shining example of kindness. Funding these gifts takes dedication and effort so if we can help on this day of all days, then we have played a small part in helping them carry on supporting others.”

Last year, Kevin and John recorded a version of Billy Bragg’s Tank Park Salute. This year they are joined by business consultant Ian Taylor, from Tinderbox Ltd – who has toured with Sir Cliff Richard – on piano and Beccy Hurrell on flute and vocals. Beccy is director at Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts and looks after the KGH Choir from Kettering General Hospital who provide the backing vocals on this year’s track.

“Many people have contributed to the song and video production in the hope that others will donate to the JustGiving Page, stream the song, buy it or share it,” says Kevin. “There is only one goal – to raise awareness of the Lewis Foundation.

“It is our way of raising awareness and hopefully some funds, as well as a tribute to those we lost and those living with cancer. It is for memories made and memories yet to be made. Please support us if you can. The Lewis Foundation does incredible things for people in hospital, providing cheer, company, distraction and kindness.”

Make you Feel My Love, licensed by Sony Music Publishing (UK) Ltd, will launch on February 4 on Kevin’s LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinrogersdisputesolver/. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/makeyoufeelmylove