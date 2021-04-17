Feel the love: Countdown begins to #LoveMK Day

THIS YEAR’S #LoveMK Day is to take place on April 29.

Destination Milton Keynes, the official tourism organisation for the city, is organising the ninth annual promotion of everything that is great about Milton Keynes.

And, with the UK starting to emerge from lockdown, they are asking people to look forward again.

Each year #LoveMK Day also harnesses the pride that many people have in their city. This year, Destination Milton Keynes is encouraging people across the city to use social media to highlight what they are most looking forward to doing in Milton Keynes as the restrictions ease.

They asked some prominent Milton Keynes residents to start the ball rolling…

Former Olympic badminton medallist Gail Emms said: “I literally cannot wait to have a night out, to enjoy a relaxed meal with friends and then to hit the bars in The Hub for a few cocktails.

“MK has an emerging nightlife life scene which can only get better. Bring it on!”

Mayor Cllr Andrew Geary added, “What a year it’s been… but what a place MK has been. We’ve pulled together like never before, forged communities and supported each other.

“Now it’s time to look forward and I can’t wait to be able to shake people warmly by the hand, to hug and embrace where appropriate.

“And to get back to watching the MK Dons in person and not on the iPad! You’ve gotta #LoveMK.”

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said: “Football has not been the same without its supporters and we at Milton Keynes Dons cannot wait to welcome our fans back to Stadium MK once government guidance allows.”

DMK and partners throughout the city will be asking the MK Twitter community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their tweets on April 29. As in previous years, you can get creative with the hashtag. Paint it, sew it, make it out of flowers, bake something, you name it… they want to see it!

Carys Underwood, Marketing Manager at DMK, said “As we start to emerge from lockdown and more and more of our fantastic leisure and hospitality organisations start to reopen, we want to find out what people have missed most and what they are looking forward to doing across the city in 2021.”

To find out more about Destination Milton Keynes or #LoveMK Day head to the social media pages @DestinationMK or go to www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk