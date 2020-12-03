Family firm launches Christmas campaign to help the homeless

ONE of the region’s oldest family businesses has launched a Christmas Charity Campaign to support organisations and initiatives helping the homeless across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

Managers at each of Neville Funerals’ eight branches have chosen a charity that works with the homeless in their area to offer direct financial aid and to collect much-needed essential items for the winter months.

The business will donate £500 to each of:

Amicus Trust, which provides support and accommodation for homeless individuals in Bedfordshire;

King’s Arms Project, a housing project that has supported the homeless in Bedford since 1989;

The Need Project, which fights rural poverty in central Bedfordshire;

Winter Night Shelter MK, which aims to relieve poverty, distress and homelessness;

Sign Posts, which supports homeless people in Luton and Dunstable.

The North Herts Sanctuary, which provides temporary accommodation;

DENS, a charity that houses and empowers homeless people;

£1,500 is also being donated by Neville Funerals’ branches in Luton and its sister companies Neville Trust, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery to Luton-based NOAH Enterprise, a charity helping the most disadvantaged in the local community.

Neville Funerals director Vicky Trumper said: “At this time of year we would normally be delivering gifts to celebrate the festive season to the companies, subcontractors, suppliers and community groups that we work closely with.

“However, in light of all that has happened in 2020 we have made a decision as a group of companies to support local initiatives for Christmas with a focus on those charities that have struggled to raise funds because of the pandemic and which provide essential services to the homeless.

“This year, above all others, it felt more important and appropriate for us to offer practical and immediate assistance to our communities and those in greatest need.”

Neville Funerals has also set up a Donation Box at each branch. They are looking for donations of the following items: hats, gloves, scarves, new pants and socks, tins of meat or fish or vegetables and new sealed toiletries and will accept items up until December 14.