Factory opens to allay Brexit risks

ADHESIVE specialist Beardow Adams has opened a new production facility in Germany in order to secure its market in Europe and to counter any risks once the UK leaves the European Union.

The new facility in Frankfurt will initially focus on hot-melt adhesives for the packaging market. It is sited next to Beardow Adams’ existing German subsidiary but is operating as a separate company.

Head of marketing Eric Coveney said: “The idea for our new facility was to create extra capacity for our fast-growing business and due to the original announcement on Brexit in 2016, it made sense to locate the extra capacity in central Europe. It will serve solely as a manufacturing facility for our existing sales infrastructure.”

Beardow Adams, headquartered in Milton Keynes, manufactures hot-melt adhesives for applications such as packaging cases and cartons. The hot melt range will continue to be manufactured at Bradville and at the company’s USA plant in North Carolina.