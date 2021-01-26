Expanding healthcare provider completes acquisition of insurance specialist

A HEALTHCARE provider has boosted its presence in the sector with the purchase of a health insurance broker.

Premier Choice Healthcare, based in Towcester, has completed the acquisition of the portfolio of Sussex-based health insurance broker SJA International, which trades as SJA Health Insurance.

The deal is PCH’s first since it became part of independent insurance intermediary GRP in June last year.

SJA Health Insurance specialises in health insurance and related products for businesses and personal clients in the UK and internationally. It is one of the leading independent health insurance brokers and consultancy firms in the south of England, established 20 years ago in Pulborough, West Sussex.

PCH’s managing director Claire Ginnelly said the deal demonstrated the company’s commitment to drive expansion of GRP’s healthcare operation.

Claire Ginnelly

“We have a clear brief to accelerate growth and this deal demonstrates our commitment to deliver on that,” she said.

“There is significant opportunity in the healthcare sector and we will continue to seek out books of business like this one that are the right fit to help us grow our market footprint.”

Stephen Ross, head of M&A for GRP, added: “When we acquired PCH we were confident that they would quickly find more opportunities for us and SJA Health Insurance’s portfolio gets us off to a great start.

“Our aim for the healthcare market is to mirror the acquisition success we have had in UK retail commercial broking, allowing us to expand our overall proposition to offer both new and existing clients a suite of healthcare products alongside our existing services.”

Following the acquisition, SJA’s business will be integrated into PCH. SJA’s managing director Andrew Leach will stay on in a consultancy role for an interim period.

