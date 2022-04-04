Ex-Mayor becomes county’s new High Sheriff

FORMER Mayor of Milton Keynes Debbie Brock has been appointed the new High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire.

She is pictured after the official Declaration Ceremony at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes on Friday.

The historical ceremony was attended by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant The Countess Howe, past High Sheriffs of Buckinghamshire from the last 20 years, Mayors from across Buckinghamshire, judges, magistrates and guests.

Ms Brock pictured said: “It is an honour to have been appointed The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, I look forward to giving my service in support of the peace and well-being of our county.”

She succeeds the outgoing High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire George Anson and will be in the post for 12 months. Of his year in office Mr Anson said: “Being the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire has opened my eyes to the tremendous contribution made to our community by essential service providers and volunteer organisations.”

He described his year in office as “very special”.

Ms Brock added: “Like many of my predecessors, I am keen to support initiatives that help to build stronger communities as well as those that prevent crime and reoffending, and I am also keen to understand the ways in which victims of crime are supported.

“I have a broad theme of Inclusion and taking the lead from my hometown of Olney marking the 250th anniversary of Amazing Grace being sung on 1st January 1773, looking at the way modern slavery and exploitation are tackled today.”

Serene Taylor was appointed as the Under Sheriff of Buckinghamshire. Ms Brock’s predecessor George Anson was appointed as Deputy Under Sheriff. All appointments were witnessed by Neil Arnold, chair of Buckinghamshire Magistrates.

The Office of High Sheriff is the oldest secular office in the UK, after the Crown. The High Sheriff is appointed personally by The Queen at the Pricking Ceremony held in March each year and the origins of the Office date back to Saxon times, when the ‘Shire Reeve’ was responsible to the King for the maintenance of law and order within the shire, or county, and for the collection and return of taxes due to the Crown.

The role of the modern High Sheriff is “to uphold and lend active support to the principal organs of the Constitution – the Royal Family, the judiciary, the police, the prison services and other law enforcement agencies, the emergency services, local authorities, and all recognised church and faith groups. Today there are 55 High Sheriffs serving the counties of England and Wales.