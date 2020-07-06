Ex-Lib Dem leader joins Cranfield University as Visiting Professor

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

FORMER Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson has joined Cranfield School of Management as a Visiting Professor.

She will work with the business school’s Changing World of Work group which examines the implications of the changing work context on managing people and organisations.

As Business Minister, Jo Swinson brought forward legislation which enabled parents for the first time to share Parental Leave.

Cranfield’s Changing World of Work group provides thought leadership in areas such as gender and leadership, global mobility, HR and technology, flexible and agile working, career development and management, and performance management.

Professor Emma Parry, head of Cranfield’s Changing World of Work group.

Ms Swinson said: “The world of work is changing rapidly and Covid-19 has sent that change into overdrive. How organisations adapt will determine their ability to survive and thrive.

“I am delighted to be joining Cranfield School of Management and I’m looking forward to helping develop their thinking on issues that I have championed throughout my career such as gender equality and the role of technology in the workplace.”

Professor Emma Parry, head of Cranfield’s Changing World of Work group, said: “I am thrilled that Jo Swinson is joining our group. Throughout her career she has championed equality and, as Business Minister, she was fundamental in bringing about change in the workplace through the introduction of shared parental leave.

“Jo will be a great addition to our team and I am sure our clients and students will benefit from her experience and insight.”

Professor David Oglethorpe, Dean of Cranfield School of Management and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, said: “Jo Swinson’s experience as a campaigner and a minister will be a real asset to our school.”