Ex-England rugby international becomes ambassador for leasing firm

FORMER England rugby international Austin Healey has joined Milton Keynes-based leasing company SOGO as its first ambassador.

Mr Healey had 51 caps for England and two Lions caps, along with a long-career with Leicester Tigers. Since retiring from the sport, he has built a successful media career.

The ambassador programme coincides with SOGO’s plan to opening its first customer service centre in Milton Keynes. Recruitment of customer service operatives and support staff is already under way.

SOGO managing director Karl Howkins said: “Austin embodies the drive and commitment to excellence that sits at the heart of our business. In his ambassador role, he will help develop our brand by fronting marketing campaigns and attending customer events.

“This association coupled with the launch of our customer service centre, all adds up to a very exciting start to the year for SOGO.”

SOGO is a new mobility provider that offers a leasing model in the UK for SMEs, micro-businesses and corporates. It provides an ultra-flexible service with leases available from one month to four years and has built a fleet of around 5,000 vehicles. Its technology delivers a digital-led service that allows customers to order a vehicle in minutes, said Mr Howkins.

Mr Healey said: “I have found the team at SOGO have a real passion and vision for where they want to take their business and it is exciting to be part of the team. It feels like they have tapped into a desire by both companies and consumers to consider more flexible ownership models.”

