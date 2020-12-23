‘Every contribution will go a long way in supporting a vulnerable person’

STAFF at funeral directors Neville Funerals have been delighted at the “astounding” response to the company’s Christmas charity campaign.

They and local communities have donated “far beyond expectation” to support organisations and initiatives that provide vital help to the homeless across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

“This year, above all others, it felt more important and appropriate for us to offer practical and immediate assistance to our communities and those in greatest need,” said Neville Funerals director Vicky Trumper.

Sign Posts is among the charities supported by Neville Funerals’ Christmas campaign

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has donated. We are in awe of the amazing and kind support of our staff and communities who have filled our donation boxes to overflowing. Every single contribution will go a long way in supporting a vulnerable person this Christmas.”

Neville Funerals set out to support eight organisations that work directly with the homeless in the area, to offer direct financial aid and to collect much-needed essential items for the crucial winter months.

The business donated £500 to each initiative and set up donation boxes in branch for employees and local people to contribute. The chosen organisations being supported are: Amicus Trust, which provides support and accommodation for homeless individuals in Bedfordshire; King’s Arms Project, a housing project that has supported the homeless in Bedford since 1989; DENS, a charity that houses and empowers homeless people;

The North Herts Sanctuary, which provides temporary accommodation; The Need Project, which fights rural poverty in central Bedfordshire; Winter Night Shelter MK, which aims to relieve poverty, distress and homelessness; Sign Posts, which supports homeless people in Luton and Dunstable.

£1,500 has also been donated to NOAH Enterprise, a charity which seeks to help out the most disadvantaged in the local community.

…………

Food bank receives £2k boost from The Mall shopping centre

THE MALL Shopping Centre and its owners C&R have made a cash donation of £2,000 to Luton Foodbank.

The Foodbank was selected from several charities supported by the Mayor of Luton to receive a £1,000 donation from the centre. The donation has been match-funded by C&R.

Shopping centre general manager Roy Greening pictured said: “At a time of year when we are all looking forward to spending time together, which so many have not been able to do this year, we want to be sure that those in our local community facing hardship and uncertainty do not go without. Supporting Luton Foodbank means they will be able to provide much needed support and hopefully a happier festive season.”

Salma Khan also pictured from Luton Foodbank said: “We were thrilled that we were chosen as the charity to receive this generous donation. The centre, the council and the Mayor have all been so supportive this year. It has come at the right time as the number of families accessing our services is increasing on a weekly basis. These additional funds are a very welcome boost to the charity and will really make a difference.”

Visit Luton Foodbank’s website for further information about how you can donate food.

A collection point for the Luton Foodbank is located outside Tesco at The Mall for anyone who wishes to donate goods. The items most needed are: Rice pudding (tinned); Instant noodles; Meat (Tinned); Custard (Tinned); Vegetables (Tinned); Fruit (Tinned); Fruit Juice (Carton); Dried rice (500g); Soup; Milk (UHT); Baked beans (Tinned); Tomatoes (Tinned); Fish (Tinned); Tinned pasta in sauce; Sauce for pasta; Breakfast cereal; Tea bags; Biscuits (single packs); Sugar (500g)

…………