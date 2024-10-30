Your Business Networking – CONNECT & DRIVE YOUR BUSINESS FORWARD

An exclusive networking evening brought to you by Your Business Networking and partners ICR Leasing, Richter Sport, and Vindis Group. Connect with local leaders and expand your business network. Learn how salary sacrifice schemes can benefit your business, all in a relaxed setting with drinks and nibbles. Spaces are limited—secure your free spot today!

This event provides a unique opportunity to meet industry leaders and potential partners in an engaging setting. Suitable for business owners, directors, fleet managers and all types of SMEs

Professional Networking: Engage with key decision-makers across various sectors.

Unique Showcase: View a selection of rare and special vehicles from Richter, our performance car sister company.

Business Opportunities: Expand your network and explore new business possibilities.

Salary Sacrifice: Learn how this can benefit your business and employees.

New EV Models: See the new EV models from Vindis.

Availability is limited. Secure your attendance today to ensure you don’t miss out on this key industry FREE event. Welcome drinks and nibbles will be provided in this unique setting.

Click HERE to book your FREE ticket: