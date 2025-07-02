RTP Leadership On A Box #4

Get ready to step out of your comfort zone and elevate your leadership skills at Leadership on a Box #4… it’s time to level up!

Join us for the fourth instalment of our engaging series of Leadership on a Box events where we will once again, be joined by some amazing guest speakers!

This in-person gathering will once again be held at Bucks Star Brewery and Tap House in Milton Keynes, where leaders from various industries and diverse backgrounds will share valuable insights and experiences. Whether you’re an experienced leader or just beginning your journey, this event is an excellent opportunity to listen and enhance your leadership skills.

We are especially delighted to introduce two amazing keynote speakers who will be joining us at this next event.

Adrian Furnham is a renowned and highly respected academic. We are fortunate to call him a member of the RTP team, as he is also our Academic Adviser!

Educated at the London School of Economics and at Oxford University, Adrian has been Professor of Psychology at University College London since 1992. He has lectured widely abroad and held scholarships and visiting professorships at universities all over the world. He is on the editorial board of a number of international journals, as well as the past elected President of the International Society for the Study of Individual Differences. He is a founder director of Applied Behavioural Research Associates (ABRA), a psychological consultancy. Like Noel Coward, he believes work is more fun than fun and considers himself to be a well-adjusted workaholic.

Debbie Lewis is an amazing and highly engaging speaker with an array of diverse experiences to share. We are delighted that Debbie is a strong supporter and trusted collaborator of RTP!

As the Accelerator Community Manager for NatWest’s Enterprise team covering Milton Keynes, Debbie is responsible for building and nurturing strategic relationships and regional stakeholder engagement opportunities to support SMEs to start, scale and exit their business. Debbie always delivers an engaging keynote, drawing from her vast experience with a NatWest hat on, a salon industry tiara or as her ‘whole authentic female founder, financially literate, funding focused, ambitious growth celebrating, confident, cheerleading, remarkable self’!

Plus… every attendee will have the opportunity to complete a complimentary Frontier Leadership Assessment, part of the new range of measurement tools offered by RTP. We will be joined at the event, by our Assessment Associate Martin Goodwill, who will be delighted to talk to our guests about this fascinating addition to the RTP tool box!

Don’t miss the chance to hear our amazing keynotes, amongst our other incredible speakers on the night and to network, learn, and grow with like-minded individuals…

And all this, over beer and pizza in a dynamic and inspiring setting – Bucks Star Brewery Tap House

As always, all proceeds from the event will be donated to Cancer Research UK, supporting a cause that is close to our hearts.

Here is what one of our previous guests had to say: